AidCoin (AID) Price Tops $0.0084

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 133.8% higher against the dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $371,148.67 and approximately $772.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,307,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,307,486 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

