AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Up 36.5%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price was up 36.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 22,885,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 3,795,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of AIkido Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

