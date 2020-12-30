Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0619 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Aion has a market cap of $30.18 million and $1.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,989.16 or 0.99369214 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028077 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00361316 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00541514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00129829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.