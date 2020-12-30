Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) Shares Gap Up to $76.10

Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.10, but opened at $79.90. Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) shares last traded at $76.30, with a volume of 450,768 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

