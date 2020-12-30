Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $744,695.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

