Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 199,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 244,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39.

About Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

