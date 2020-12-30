Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.90. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $12.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $15.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $155.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

