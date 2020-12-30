Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

