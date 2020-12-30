Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

ANCUF stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

