Alistair Macdonald Sells 1,200 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 271,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 231.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

