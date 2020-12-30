Alistair Macdonald Sells 1,200 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SYNH stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
