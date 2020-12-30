Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.97

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $186.97 and last traded at $186.60, with a volume of 1003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

