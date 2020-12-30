AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. 190,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,000. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.