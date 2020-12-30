Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 20,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 20,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit