AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Trading Up 0.6%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

