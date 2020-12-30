Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALTCY) Trading Up 44.2%

Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALTCY) was up 44.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Altice Europe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALTCY)

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

