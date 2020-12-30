Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.40

Shares of Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.40 and traded as low as $12.66. Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 290,132 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £10.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.21.

Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

