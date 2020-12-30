Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Shares Down 12.9%

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) traded down 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. 4,012,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 922,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Ameri’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 31st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 30th.

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

