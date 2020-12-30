American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,209 shares of company stock worth $99,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Public Education by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 52.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 112.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in American Public Education by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1,045.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,773. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.