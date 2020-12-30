AmerisourceBergen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the average daily volume of 1,066 call options.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

