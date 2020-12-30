Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.64. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $18.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Amgen stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.1% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

