Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $55,234.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00284681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

AMN is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,320,960 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

