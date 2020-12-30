Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20.

On Friday, November 27th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $147.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.38.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

