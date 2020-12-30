Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20.
- On Friday, November 27th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $147.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.38.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
Recommended Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.