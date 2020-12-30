Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAN.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GAN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAN from $28.50 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:GAN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 3,669,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

