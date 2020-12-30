Analysts Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $68,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,226,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,494 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 654,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

GNMK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,798. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

