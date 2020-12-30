Analysts Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Geron reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Geron by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 148,506 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Geron by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Geron has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $488.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

