Analysts Anticipate OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OCX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 848,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,678. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.51.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

