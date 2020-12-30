Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.