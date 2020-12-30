Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,976. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ameresco by 1.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 4,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

