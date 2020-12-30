Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $8.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.03. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $8.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $22.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $24.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.93 to $32.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC opened at $333.94 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

