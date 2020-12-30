Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.45. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $159.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.29.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

