Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is $0.16. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

