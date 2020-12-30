Analysts Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target at $43.25

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 925,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. Baozun has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

