Analysts Set BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$84.14

Shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.14.

DOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

TSE:DOO traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$84.40. 147,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.02. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45. BRP Inc. has a one year low of C$18.56 and a one year high of C$87.75.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

