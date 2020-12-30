Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $47.81

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.81.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 863,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,858,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 276,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.