Analysts Set OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT at $4.29

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

OCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 294.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

