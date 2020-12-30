Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $26.64

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 8,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,790. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

