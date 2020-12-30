Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $9.37

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,269. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $21.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.