Analysts Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) PT at $160.00

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,381. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

