Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $169.91

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.91.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,859. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.