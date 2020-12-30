AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 67,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 108,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$59.22 million and a PE ratio of -29.60.

About AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media in Canada, the United States, and the European Union. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities and North American ETFs.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.