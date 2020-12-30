Analyzing Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kingstone Companies and GAINSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and GAINSCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.49 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -7.44 GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.98 $20.21 million N/A N/A

GAINSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAINSCO has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GAINSCO beats Kingstone Companies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

