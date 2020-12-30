Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.86, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,479 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,404 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

