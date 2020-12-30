Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) traded down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.22. 8,949,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 12,155,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 58.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 348.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 463,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 305,213 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

