Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.05

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 28020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

