Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,921. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp. invests in and owns apartment communities. The company focuses on garden style, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities. Its portfolio would include 98 apartment communities with 26,599 apartment homes. The company also provides property management services and certain other property-related services.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit