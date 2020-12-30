Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,921. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. invests in and owns apartment communities. The company focuses on garden style, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities. Its portfolio would include 98 apartment communities with 26,599 apartment homes. The company also provides property management services and certain other property-related services.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.