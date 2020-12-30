Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Jay P. Leupp Buys 2,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Jay P. Leupp purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $10,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AIV stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $597.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 66.00%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 130.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,759,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIV. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

