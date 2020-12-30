Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 324.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,683 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,832,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $328,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,461 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,256,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $145,492,000 after purchasing an additional 909,854 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 177,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

