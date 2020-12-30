Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 411,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,909. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

