AQR Capital Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS) by 573.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the third quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 102.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 74.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 954,780 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 82.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,792 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EROS stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

