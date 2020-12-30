AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after buying an additional 722,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after buying an additional 414,517 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,328,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 1,674,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

